Posted: Jul 24, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week's city council meeting in Pawhuska, members from Help Works Inc. went to the council in hopes of getting a lease on a parcel of land to expand their operation. Help Works Inc. is a non profit organization within Osage County that helps those with intellectual disabilities. Hunter Hansen, an employee at the facility explains the predicament they are currently facing.

Hansen said the organization is always trying to be a face in the community when possible by volunteering at different events and doing a lot of community fundraising. He said even with that, they still need help, hence the reason they were at the meeting.

Help Works Inc. owns property out by the Beavers Lodging area in Pawhuska. To become a commercial property, they are hoping to purchase the land across the street and putting pods on the property. Hansen explains in further detail.

The Pawhuska City Council approved this item and now the Board of Osage County Commissioners will review their request on Monday.