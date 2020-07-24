Posted: Jul 24, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 3:22 PM

Max Gross

High School football makes a one day return on Saturday as the All-State Game will be played at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee, Oklahoma. A few area stars will be playing for the East team during the game celebrating the best football players in the state.

Pawhuska’s Hunter Reed will be playing at linebacker. Reed was a force in middle of the field for the Huskies. His best game was a win over Tonkawa in which he notched 20 tackles. Reed will head to Emporia State in the fall to play Division II football.

Oologah’s Bonner Pennington starts on the offensive line. Pennington will play at Southern Arkansas University in the fall. Hominy’s Amos Satepahoodle (sade-paw-hoodle) also will play on the o-line. Those two will be tasked with protecting Gunnar Gundy, the Stillwater quarterback and son of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy.

The Football All-State Game is set for 7 p.m.