Posted: Jul 27, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board approved protocols for Washington County employees focused on infectious disease response.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said this was a final draft of the protocol that goes beyond the boundaries of COVID-19 to include all infectious diseases. He said there were a few changes in the final document, including out-of-state travel requirements and when the protocol would be implemented.

If the State of Oklahoma or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes a recommendation, Washington County would switch on their infectious disease response protocol. Commissioner Antle said the Chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners would activate the protocol. Every office would then operate with the protocol as they see fit.

This gives Washington County a clear path when it comes to handling situations surrounding infectious diseases. Commissioner Antle said each office in Washington County did an excellent job coming up with a plan that worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the protocols approval on Monday will show SA&I that Washington County has an actionable plan in place moving forward.

The infectious disease response protocol for Washington County Employees will now go before the Washington County Commissioners.