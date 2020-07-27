Posted: Jul 27, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Help Works Inc. is the only non profit organization in Osage County that helps adults with intellectual disabilities find employment, provide housing and assist in other ways as needed. Because the government has changed its regulations, they must become a commercial property. This is why they were at Monday's commissioner meeting looking for a donation of land from the county. Hunter Hansen talks about the recent changes.

Hansen says the group has been very integrated into the community, assisting with various fundraisers throughout the year. Tara Hendren explains what their vision for the future is.

The county owns property in the middle of where Help Works has purchased all of this land. The purchase of that land would make them a commercial property and allow them to stay as a non profit organization. District one commissioner Randall Jones said they would need to look into this further.

Everything on that property would be removable campsites.