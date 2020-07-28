Posted: Jul 28, 2020 5:31 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 5:38 AM

Tom Davis

Some schools in Oklahoma have decided to delay in-person instruction due to COVID-19. Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley says they expect to incorporate into our district's reopening plan the State Board of Education's recommended guidelines on the levels of COVID-19 cases in the county that would trigger adjustments to our instructional offerings.

McCauley says the number of COVID-19 cases per capita in Washington County is less than half of that in the major metropolitan areas. So while he understands why the largest metro districts are choosing not to offer in-person instruction at this time, so far BPS remains hopeful that they can start on August 13 with in-person instruction for many students to help them form a bond with their teachers and receive assistance in using our instructional technology. McCauley adds that they are working hard to also provide full-time virtual school across all grade levels for parents who wish to take advantage of that.

According to McCauley, BPS knows that no matter how our county infection rate changes over the course of the school year, many of the students will have periods of Distance Learning due to self-quarantines and the like. BPS hopes to provide as much in-person instruction as we can to best fulfill our district mission of educating and enriching lives.

McCauley is deeply appreciative of the hard work of the teachers, staff, and the outstanding support of our community in helping BPS provide the best educational experiences that they can for the students.