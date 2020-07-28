Posted: Jul 28, 2020 8:43 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 8:43 AM

Tom Davis

With family ties to Collinsville and Bartlesville, Emilie Tindle says she is running to bring better policies to the state house.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Tuesday, Tindle says making Oklahoma a vibrant state for families and businesses to thrive is her top priority for HD 11.

Emilie grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Early on, she learned the values of faith and hard work from her tight-knit family and local community. A 2014 alumnus of Tulsa Technology Center’s Vision Care Technologies program, she’s worked in healthcare as an eye doctor’s assistant in Oklahoma, Kansas, and across the Midwest. Changing career directions, she recently revamped a social media program for a small Oklahoma business.

WATCH EMILIE TINDLE ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Through each of her experiences, Emilie says she learned the importance of advocacy for all people, experienced the necessity of regular access to preventative healthcare, and saw firsthand the structural problems of our current systems.

Tindle says that with her working class background, she understands the need for good employer-employee relations and the necessity of fair negotiation in the workplace. And, as Oklahoma faces new challenges in 2020, Emilie knows that innovation, economic diversity, and investment in people are vital to Oklahoma’s present stability and future success.

Today, Emilie lives in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Since 2014, she’s been married to James, who works as a historian for the Air Force. She is a non-traditional student at Oklahoma State University pursuing a BA in History. Through university research and civic involvement, she exercises her skills of bringing people together and advocating for diverse perspectives. Emilie is active in the House District 11 community, is a member of the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, and strives to help Oklahoma thrive wherever and whenever possible.

Emilie’s goal for Oklahoma is best practices in business-employee relationships, a robust healthcare system that benefits all Oklahomans, and education funding with strategies that guarantee each student a chance of success.