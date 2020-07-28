Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 10:34 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,089 cases new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. 13 new deaths are being reported in the state including ones in Rogers and Kay Counties. The OSDH is reporting 596 hospitalizations which is a decrease since yesterday’s report.

Washington County is listing 40 active cases for the second consecutive day. Osage County is reporting 47 active cases. Nowata County shows four active cases.

