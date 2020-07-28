Posted: Jul 28, 2020 11:37 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 11:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy has begun selling tickets for their performance, “Variations From Swan Lake.” The show will take place at the Constantine Theatre and only 250 tickets will be sold because of social distancing guidelines. To purchase these tickets, get in contact with the Dance Maker Academy.

They will perform three shows on the weekend of Saturday, August 8th. There will be a matinee and evening show on Saturday and 3 p.m. production on Sunday. Tickets will cost $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The Dance Maker Academy has been holding Dance Camps all over Osage County throughout the summer. For more information on tickets or to participate in the academy, call 918-704-4668.