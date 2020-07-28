Posted: Jul 28, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 1:05 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed a release and waiver of liability in relation to a temporary wall between the Bighill Furniture Store and the Robert Clark Family Health Clinic. This means the county no longer owns responsibility if something were to happen with that wall.

Now that the Bighill Furniture Store has been torn down, some are beginning to turn their attention to the Johnson Building in Fairfax and what should happen with it. After being inspected months ago, it is believed that the basement of this building is filled with water. District three commissioner Darren McKinney says the person responsible for moving forward with this project hasn’t been in contact with the commissioners, though.

The Bighill Furniture Store has been completely demolished.