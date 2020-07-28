Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man charged in a March 2019 shooting incident could face trial next month. Caleb McCabe is set on the jury sounding docket for Friday, July 31 where his felony case could be set on the jury trial docket in August.

McCabe is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill for allegedly pulling the trigger of a weapon near Madison Middle School last march. He is also facing other weapons charges. McCabe allegedly fled the scene of the shooting. His vehicle was later found abandoned near 1-44 in Bristow. Bristow police later arrested McCabe in Walmart.

McCabe picked up an additional charge in November 2019 when jail staff found a sharp object in his possession. He remains in custody at the Washington County jail on a $300,000 aggregate bond.