City of Bartlesville
Jul 28, 2020
Siemers Provides Road Construction Update on City Matters
Trey Stumpff
The Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers was in for City Matters Tuesday morning, to give an update on road construction projects that are happening within the city of Bartlesville.
Siemers says there are a few bridges that are about to have major work done through funding from the state.
Here is Siemers discussing the bridge projects.
Siemers says the projects will cost $1.2 million to work on the bridges. The city is also planning on street projects in neighborhood streets across the area as well.
