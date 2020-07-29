Posted: Jul 29, 2020 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Where do we go from here in the COVID-19 era? That is what the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce wants to know as they rollout a new survey this week.

Chamber President Sherri Wilt wants to know the challenges our local businesses are facing. Many planning questions exist from not knowing if, or when, some of their workforce can return to their jobs due to whether or not our schools will stay open or be forced to shut down or whether they will have to change the way they operate due to other factors surrounding the pandemic.

Wilt hopes to establish some form of a baseline with the information gleaned from the survey so they can begin to work with local, regional and statewide to find some answers for local businesses.

