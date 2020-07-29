Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 10:21 AM

Max Gross

An Osage County man in the 65 or older category has died due to COVID-19 according to Wednesday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department on Health. This is the eleventh reported Osage County death since March.

Osage County is reporting 50 active cases, an increase over the last two days. Washington County is reporting 41 active cases. Nowata County is down to two active cases.

The OSDH report is listing 848 new COVID-19 cases. 14 new deaths are being listed statewide. Hospitalizations have increased to 663 according to the report.

