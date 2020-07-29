Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

For students attending Dewey Public Schools, there has been a slight change in the enrollment process.

For those in middle school, students won’t be given a Google Chromebook. Families will now fill out paperwork and the laptops will be handed out on the first day of school. This is because the school has to do some extra disinfecting at the school and getting new cases for the devices.

High school students should complete some of the enrollment process prior to picking up your schedule next week. There is a link on the Dewey Schools Facebook Page in which you can do this. There is also a Chromebook protection plan in which you can choose from.

For students enrolled in the Johnson O’ Malley Program before April 20th, school supplies can be picked up at the elementary school on Monday, August 10th and Tuesday, August 11th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Legal guardians must be on hand to pick up the supplies, which will be delivered to your respective vehicle. If school supplies have been ordered online, they will be delivered to your respective school. Students can pick these supplies up on the first day of school.