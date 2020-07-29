Posted: Jul 29, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 1:07 PM

Ty Loftis

This coming Monday, Barnsdall Superintendent Jeff Lay will present a finalized plan for the students to return to school safely at its regularly scheduled board meeting.

Much like other area schools, Barnsdall is offering multiple plans for student enrollment, including full-time participation at school, a blended learning model and at-home distance learning. Students have automatically been enrolled into the traditional model of learning. If parents or guardians would like to enroll their son or daughter in the other two models, they should contact their respective principal to discuss what choice best fits that child.

The current plan is to start school on Monday, August 17th, which is a delay of one week from the original start date. Given that there are no disruptions throughout the school year, the last day of school will be on Thursday, May 13th. A revised calendar shows eight Fridays included in the school schedule, which will be used as virtual days.

A “return to learn” plan is available on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook Page and feedback is encouraged, as that final plan will not be released until Monday’s meeting. That meeting will take place at 7 p.m. for those interested in attending.