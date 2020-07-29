Posted: Jul 29, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 3:01 PM

Trey Stumpff

Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Bartlesville Lisa Beeman was on KWON Monday morning during City Matters to talk about what will be on the upcoming General Obligation Bond Election on August 25th.

Beeman said there are several projects that they are hoping to pass in the upcoming election. Here is Beeman talking about one of the projects.

The parks and recreation is also wanting to add lights on the soccer fields at Robinwood Park as well that you can vote for in the upcoming election. The cost for the lighting will be around $350,000 Beeman said.

Improvements to Adams Golf Course will also be on this upcoming bond. Here is Beeman discussing what will be done there.