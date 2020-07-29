Posted: Jul 29, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards and Gala was originally set to take place in May. It has since been rescheduled for Thursday, August 20th at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Bartlesville. Chamber of Commerce President Sherri Wilt says she always enjoys being able to recognize hard working businesses in the community.

Wilt says those who don't feel like interacting with others because of COVID-19 should stay home, but adds that it is important for businesses to begin opening back up.

To ensure safety for guests, temperature checks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided at each table. Registration is now open. For more information, go to bartlesville.com.