Posted: Jul 29, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 4:58 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with several counts after being arrested and spitting on a police officer. Brian Riley was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a firearm while under the influence and assault & battery on police officer during a Tuesday night incident.

According to an affidavit, Riley was pulled over after being seen driving erratically on Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. An officer noted that Riley was not wearing a shirt and was sweating in excess. The officer then stated that Riley was speaking nonsense including talking about being a soldier and fighting chemical warfare. A search of his vehicle produced a nine-millimeter handgun.

Riley was physical and verbally resistant to the officer. When in the back of the patrol car Riley repeatedly spat on the officer through the cage. The defendant also allegedly removed a spit mask that was placed on him. Riley claimed in court that the spitting was a product of him yelling.

Riley’s bond was set at $20,000. He is due back in court on August 14.