Posted: Jul 29, 2020 3:28 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 3:28 PM

Max Gross

Earlier this week it was announced that Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley agreed to a new six-year contract that will keep him in Norman until 2025. This adds two more years to Riley’s current contract with the Sooners. Riley made $6.3 million in the 2019 season, which was among the top 10 salaries for an FBS head coach. Riley is 36-6 as Oklahoma’s head coach.

Tentatively speaking the Sooners will be one of the first teams to take the field in 2020 as the schedule is currently laid out. Oklahoma moved its season opener up one week and will play Missouri State on August 29th.

OU football will air on 100.1 KYFM this fall.