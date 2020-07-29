Posted: Jul 29, 2020 4:24 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 4:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is reporting that Oklahoman's have received a number of unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

Seeds are sent in packages, usually stating the contents inside is jewelry. This is known as, “agriculture smuggling.” The items may appear to be harmless, but there is a potential of hidden threats in the seeds that could threaten U.S. agriculture and natural resources. Unsolicited seeds could be anything from harmful to livestock, invasive and even introduce diseases to plants.

If you have already opened a package such as this, put the seeds and all other contents in a Ziploc bag. Then write your name and city on the outside of that bag. You should then write an email to morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov to report your location and notify the person that you received the package.

If the seeds have already been planted, you should dig up the seeds or the sprout, knock off the excess soil, double-bag the contents and place them in a box. Write your name on the box and dispose of the box in one of three ways. You may either send the package to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Service, drop them off in person at that location or stop by your local county extension office. For more information, you may call the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry at 405-522-5971.