Posted: Jul 30, 2020 6:36 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 6:51 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator from Oklahoma Jim Inhofe called into our Bartlesville Radio studios Thursday to give us an update on a couple of important bills before congress.

The Senator said he had been up late last night in discussions with President Trump about the National Defense Authorization Act. Senator Inhofe chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee. He applauded the President for restoring the military funding during his term.

Inhofe also talked about the HEALS Act. He said they have a short time to get this bill done before congress goes on recess and he expects some changes before a bill is read for a vote. The HEALS Act, in its present form, implements liability protections, provides a 2nd round of economic impact payments, provides supplemental unemployment payments, empowers small businesses, addresses health care funding and provides more benefits for education and childcare.