Posted: Jul 30, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 10:25 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,117 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday across the state. The state is reporting 13 new deaths, including four in Tulsa County but none locally. Hospitalizations have decreased slightly to 647 across Oklahoma.

Washington County is listing 38 active cases, a decrease of three cases since Wednesday. Osage County is reporting 46 active cases, a decrease of four cases since the last report. Nowata County remains at two active cases.

