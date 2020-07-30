Posted: Jul 30, 2020 12:58 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Our news partners with the News on 6 had Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley on their telecast Wednesday afternoon discussing the back-to-school plan. McCauley also talked about the things the district has learned since the pandemic first began back in March.

McCauley added that the school needs to give the teachers as much support as possible during this time as well.

McCauley said around 80 percent of parents have opted to send their students back into the classroom full-time. He estimates that 17 percent of the students will be participating virtually.