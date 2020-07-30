Posted: Jul 30, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey woman was charged with a felony count of exploiting the elderly for allegedly trying to take money that belonged to a 98-year-old man. Cassandra Perales appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing several counts.

According to an affidavit, Perales went to a bank in Bartlesville to try to withdraw $600 from the victim’s account. The bank employee said the withdrawal slip was not filled out correctly and she would need to speak with the account holder. Perales then drove away from the drive thru. The bank employee alerted authorities of the incident. A woman in the car with Perales was arrested but not charged.

The victim stated he did not give Perales permission to take money from his account. He said that the defendant also took $200 from his wallet. The victim says he is tired of Perales always stealing from him. Bond was set at $2,500 with a return court date set for $2,500.