Posted: Jul 30, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 2:23 PM

Max Gross

The Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve made a major announcement this week that a new state-of-the-art playground is coming to the grounds. It was stated in a press release that longtime Phillips 66 executive Kay Salle and her brother David Sallee brought forward funding for the playground to honor their the memory of their late parents, Lyle and Shirley Sallee.

Work will start on the new playground in early September and should be completed by mid-November, 2020. The current playground will remain open until the new construction begins. Plans for the formal dedication of The Lyle and Shirley Sallee Family Playground will be announced at a later date.

CEO Bob Fraser is excited for this addition as well as the new welcome center that is set to open in May 2021.