Posted: Jul 31, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 11:07 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 747 new cases in the latest situation update on Friday. Five new deaths are being reported across Oklahoma including one in Rogers County. 621 hospitalizations are being listed statewide due to COVID-19.

Washington County is down to 32 active cases after reporting as many as 40 at one point this week. Osage County is charted at 46 active cases for the second straight day. Nowata County has dropped down to one active case.

