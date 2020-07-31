Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 2:34 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will have their weekly meeting on Monday Morning. The meeting will take place at 400 S. Johnstone, Room 201, at 9:00A.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room. The public is welcome to attend.

On the agenda, the board of commissioners will consider and discuss Resolution for disposing of equipment, and report of adult drug court for the Month of June, 2020.

The Commissioners will also be discussing new business, cash fund of needs and request for appropriation and certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Businesses.

We will have a full report following the meeting on Monday.