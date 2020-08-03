Posted: Aug 03, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will hear a fiscal year 2020 financial status presentation that will be given by Superintendent Vince Vincent tonight.

A contract with CRW for E-Rate Consulting services for the upcoming school year may be approved by the Board later in the meeting.

The Board will consider and possibly approve a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education as well. This agreement would be for secondary career and technology education programs for the upcoming school year.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may award the bid for campus parking resurfacing, striping and repair work when they meet.

Next, the Board will consider and possibly approve Tri County Tech courses that may be used for high school credit for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Vince Vincent may be named as the Safety Coordinator and as the designated person responsible for carrying out the provisions of the Asbestos Hazards Emergency Response Act of 198 for the next school year as well.

Lastly, Dewey Public School policies for the next school year may be approved.

The DPS Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room in the Administration Building located on #1 Bulldogger Road.