Posted: Aug 03, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 10:52 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 377 new cases statewide in its latest COVID-19 situation update. Just one new death is being reported across Oklahoma. In total, 551 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 42 active cases. In Osage County there are currently 45 active cases. Nowata County is reporting an increase to five active cases.

