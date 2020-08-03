Posted: Aug 03, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 12:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Free Fair donations for premiums and awards were discussed late last week between Free Fair Chairman Shannon Adcock and District One Commissioner Mitch Antle.

Commissioner Antle said that he believes the account they have is not set up to take donations. He said money donated to the Free Fair would have to go through the allocation process as it stands now.

It may be recommended to Adcock that she have the individuals that are willing to make the specific donations to the premiums and awards to just give those premiums and awards directly to the recipients. Commissioner Antle said this would eliminate Washington County from the loop. He said if they were to take in the donation, it would have to go through the county coffers.