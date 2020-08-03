Posted: Aug 03, 2020 12:39 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday. At the meeting, district one commissioner Randall Jones informed the public that there has been a small coronavirus outbreak at the county level.

One employee has tested positive for the virus at the Osage County Courthouse. As a result, two employees have been sent home. Jones went on to say that one of his employees has tested positive for COVID-19. Another employee has been sent home because of possible exposure. District three commissioner Darren McKinney said two of his employees came back with negative tests. The Osage County Courthouse and all other county-owned buildings will continue to operate as normal.

The smoke detectors at the courthouse are 20 years old. Jones estimates it will cost around $11,000 to replace these smoke detectors, but he said because they are getting so old it is important to do so.

During last week's wind storm, a pecan tree fell on some county vehicles and they were cleaning that up Monday morning. The commissioners also signed off on approving 13 holidays in which county employees would be off in 2021.

Jones said he will be going to an auction this week to purchase a mower and there were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.