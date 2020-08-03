Posted: Aug 03, 2020 12:49 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

On Sunday evening, the City of Bartlesville’s Public Works Department announced that Sooner Pool would be closed until further notice because of equipment failure, but that has changed.

Keith Henry, Bartlesville’s Public Works Director, said on Monday afternoon that repairs have been made at Sooner Pool. The pool is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 4th for normal operation.

The Sooner Park Splash Pad remains open during the brief closure of Sooner Pool.

Sooner Pool is located at 420 S.E. Madison Blvd. Pool hours are noon to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week. The Sooner Park Splash Pad is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

