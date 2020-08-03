Posted: Aug 03, 2020 8:48 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 9:16 PM

Garrett Giles

KSL Dirtworks, LLC was awarded a bid by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said KSL Dirtworks will be in charge of the resurfacing, striping and repairing of campus parking lots. He said the project consists of a two-inch asphalt overlay of the cafeteria parking lot. It also includes the parking lot that attaches to Bulldogger Road and runs between the band room and the high school all the way out to the road that makes its way east to west to the baseball fields.

The Dewey Elementary and Pre-K parking lot will receive overlay work in certain places as well. Superintendent Vincent said Dewey Public Schools will pay KSL Dirtworks $161,850 from their Building Fund for the work. He said KSL will stripe the crosswalks and parking spaces as well.

Dewey Public Schools and KSL Dirtworks is in a bit of a time constraint as school starts on Thursday, Aug. 13th. Vincent said they can split up the projects if they need to. He said it would be great if they could get the lot complete between the high school and the band room before school start.

If not, DPS and KSL will have to wait to do the work on a weekend or during a school break. Vincent said they cannot block off the area because it is their bus thoroughfare. He added that traffic is also consistent between the high school and the band room. Other projects can be completed while class is in session.

Following the awarding of the bid to KSL Dirtworks for the parking lot improvements, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved Tri County Tech Center courses that could be used for high school credit for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Vincent would later be designated at the Safety Coordinator and the person responsible for carrying out the provisions of the Asbestos Hazards Emergency Response Act of 1986 for the 2020-2021 school year.

A contract with CRW for E-Rate Consulting services would be approved in the DPS Board meeting. A contract with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education for secondary career and technology education programs for the school year was approved as well. Vincent said this agreement allows DPS to continue to off the Agriculture Program. He said the ODCTE supports the program financially.