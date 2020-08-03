Posted: Aug 03, 2020 9:12 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 9:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools and the City of Dewey continued their partnership ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved the renewal of their school resource officer agreement with the City of Dewey on Monday evening. Superintendent Vince Vincent said the partnership is special. He said City Manager Kevin Trease and Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea were kind enough to waive a $7,500 payment in June that would've completed their contract last year.

DPS was not in school to close out the 2019-2020 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vincent said the District did not approach Trease or Chief Shea about to waive the payment. He said they offered to not charge the District out of the kindness of their heart.

Classes in Dewey are set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 13th.