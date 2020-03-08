Posted: Aug 03, 2020 9:58 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 10:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company has supported the Bartlesville Public Schools for many years, and they are continuing to show their support this week.

Recent examples include the science fair, the District-wide STEM initiative, and the recycling program at Bartlesville High School. This week, the company donated $10,000 to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, answering the call to help Bartlesville schools reopen safely in the midst of COVID-19. These funds will be used to purchase additional face coverings for staff and students as they return to the classroom.

The donation reflects CPChem’s commitment to its core value of safety. “We recognize that the health and safety of our teachers and students is paramount to a successful start of the school year, and are happy to support the schools in this way,” commented Clay Falcon, Research Operations & Facility Manager at CPChem.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of community support for this effort and particularly grateful for CPChem’s contribution to obtain facial coverings for staff and students,” said BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis. “We all want students and teachers to return to their classrooms, but we have to work together to make that a safe option.”