Posted: Aug 04, 2020 5:15 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 5:15 AM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville’s water supply was greatly aided by a couple of items passed at Monday night’s city council meeting. The council authorized the application of an $8.2 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to assist with a water reuse project that has been in the works for multiple years. Also, the council purchased water storage at Copan Lake from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Mayor Dale Copeland says both projects will benefit the city for years to come.

The loan application will go before the water resources board on August 18. The water storage deal is for roughly 1 million gallons per day. Currently, 72% percent of the city’s water comes from Hulah Lake. This agreement was aided by a clause in the America’s Water Infrastructure act.