Posted: Aug 04, 2020 7:42 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 7:42 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the processes for getting an item on the agenda again at Monday’s meeting. Last week, the commissioners passed a resolution requiring anyone seeking to get on the agenda to get the approval of the chairman or another commissioner.

District three commissioner Troy Friddle voted against the resolution last week and took issue with it during the meeting. Friddle thinks the approval process would be considered a vote outside of an open meeting.

The commissioners consulted with the district attorney before voting on the resolution and did not run into any roadblocks. Friddle will direct his questions to the DA on the matter. Friddle says he hopes to find a better way to go about this approval process.