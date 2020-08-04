Posted: Aug 04, 2020 11:03 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 11:17 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville man drowned in Lake Eufaula, approximately 6 miles southwest of Eufaula in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Zachary Horton, 21, drowned at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday, the report states.

According to OHP, Horton was swimming in Lake Eufaula approximately 150 yards off shore. He began to struggle and went under the water, never resurfacing. His body was located in 9 feet of water with the use of side scan sonar. He was not using a personal flotation device, the report states.