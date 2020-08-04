Posted: Aug 04, 2020 11:09 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Board of Education approved its back-to-school plan at Monday evening’s meeting.

School will start on Monday, August 17th and students will have their temperatures checked at bus stops and school drop-off sites. If they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, the student will be asked to go home. Staff members will also be screened before being able to enter the building.

If exhibiting these symptoms, but students and staff members refuse to get tested for COVID-19, they will have to be absent from school for 10 days and go three days without exhibiting a fever before being able to return to school. If a student or staff member receives a negative test, they must go three days without exhibiting a fever. Students will be considered a distant learner until they are able to return to school.

If the attendance of on-site learners at any of the campus sites reaches a 35 percent absent rate, that district site will begin virtual learning for 14 days. Grab and go meals would be provided during that time.

Social distancing will be maximized in the classroom with seating charts being required. Masks will be required for teachers and highly encouraged for students. The school system ensures there will be an ample supply of hand sanitizer, soap and Clorox wipes throughout the building.

School visitors will have limited access to buildings. For those wishing to use the building for non-school activities, they will be tasked with properly cleaning and disinfecting the building after use.

For any questions, you may call the school at 918-847-2271.