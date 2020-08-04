Posted: Aug 04, 2020 1:00 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 1:00 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department Health is reporting 861 new COVID-19 cases statewide in its Tuesday report. 15 deaths across the state are being listed in the latest update, including two in Rogers County. Hospitalizations have dropped to 504, a decline of over 100 since the last report.

Washington County is reporting 41 active cases, a decrease of one since Monday. Osage County is listing 46 active cases, an increase of one case. Nowata County remains level at five active cases.