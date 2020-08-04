Posted: Aug 04, 2020 4:44 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 4:45 PM

Garrett Giles

More candidates have filed for a seat on the Bartlesville City Council with one more day of candidate filing to go.

According to the Washington County Election Board on Tuesday, candidates are yet to file for Ward Five seat on the Bartlesville City Council. Trevor Dorsey currently sits in the Ward Five seat.

Alan Gentges has filed as the incumbent for the Ward Four seat while Paul Stuart has filed as the incumbent for the Ward Two seat. Jason Herr has filed against Stuart for the Ward Two seat.

Mayor Dale Copeland has filed has the incumbent for the Ward One seat. Lastly, Erik Terwey has filed for the Ward Three seat, which is currently held by Jim Curd, Jr.

Those willing to file for candidacy can do so on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The filing period will close on Wednesday. The municipal offices at stake in Bartlesville will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled November 3rd.