St. John Catholic School in Bartlesville is ready for the new school year.

Appearing Wednesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Father John O'Neill and Principal Cristen Miller touted the many advantages of placing your student in St. John School which include a Christ-Focused Education for ALL Faiths and an average teacher-student ratio of 11:1

O'Neil says students begin each day in prayer, participate in weekly Mass, attend Religion class daily, and more. St. John Catholic School exists to educate young men and women in the Christian

faith who will enrich the community through their actions to LOVE others, GROW in faith, LEARN about their world, and BELIEVE in God's plan for salvation.

Principal Miller says St. John eighth-grade students are very prepared for education past St. John School with advanced classes and teachers providing one-on-one tutoring. St. John School eighth grade students scored in the upper 87 Percentile of National Assessments.

