Posted: Aug 05, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army reminds you that local kiddos will be going back to school soon and many families are in need of school supplies.

You can donate supplies at the Bartlesville Walmart on Friday, Aug. 7th through Sunday, Aug. 9th.The Salvation Army said the supplies will be used in Osage, Nowata and Washington County schools.

You may also order online at Walmart.com and have them shipped to 101 N. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville.