Tom Davis

In just the past 30 days, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Cherokee Nation rose from 219 to 684. Much of the increase is attributed to gatherings where social-distancing measures and proper mask usage have not been observed, according to contact tracing efforts by the tribe’s Public Health team.

The Cherokee Nation is encouraging Cherokee citizens and the community to use an abundance of caution and continue to take safety practices as the number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the tribe’s health care system has increased by more than 200 percent from June 27 to July 27.

Data collected by Cherokee Nation Public Health show that Cherokee citizens who fail to follow proper social distancing guidance and who are not wearing masks are coming into contact with COVID-19 in specific locations. These include faith-based activities; family gatherings including birthday parties, weddings and funerals; restaurants, bars and community dinners; student activities such as sporting events, proms and graduations; car-pooling; and workplace settings.

Health experts say proper safety measures include wearing a mask, being in the presence of others for no longer than 15 minutes while maintaining at least 6 feet of distance, and frequently washing hands.