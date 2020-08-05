Posted: Aug 05, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 5:46 PM

Trey Stumpff / Garrett Giles

A Ponca City man and a Bartlesville woman were arrested early Wednesday morning for multiple charges.

Jesse Diaz was arrested and is being charged with destroying evidence and feloniously possessing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Jacqueline Flowers was arrested and charged with destroying evidence and conspiracy. According to an affidavit, it all started when Bartlesville Police responded to a call at the 5400 block of Bow Dr. where officers advised that a vehicle finally came to stop on Monday night.

Diaz was arrested for traffic violations after refusing to stop for police for the routine traffic stop. Flowers was his passenger, and she was let go. Flowers was later seen driving back and forth around the area where police arrested Diaz. Police believed Flowers was searching for a handgun and later asked Jimmy Eustler and Emmalee Crane to find it for her. Eustler was arrested on Monday night for conspiracy and for felony destruction of evidence.

Eustler told police that Flowers asked him to get the gun for Diaz who allegedly threw the gun from the vehicle before coming to a stop and being arrested by police earlier in the night. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Diaz and Flowers were arrested at the apartments at 5600 Hazel. Diaz was arrested for allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession with intent to distribute. Flowers was arrested for the actions that were alleged on Monday.

Both Diaz and Flowers had bonds set at $20,000. Their next court date is set for August 14th at 9:00 a.m.