Posted: Aug 05, 2020 4:43 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Wednesday was the final day for candidates to file for a seat on the Bartlesville City Council.

According to the Washington County Election Board on Wednesday, Paul Stuart filed as the incumbent for the Ward Two seat. Jason Herr has filed against Stuart for the office.

Erik Terwey has filed for the Ward Three seat, which is currently held by Jim Curd, Jr. Curd filed as the incumbent for his seat on the council on Wednesday.

Mayor Dale Copeland (Ward One), Vice Mayor Alan Gentges (Ward Four), and Ward Five City Councilman Trevor Dorsey have filed as the incumbents for their seats without opposition.

The municipal offices at stake in Bartlesville will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd.