Posted: Aug 06, 2020 12:13 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 12:13 PM

Ty Loftis

When the COVID-19 outbreak first began in March, the state of Oklahoma wasn't yet prepared to fight the virus. Governor Kevin Stitt says that has since changed, as the hospital system is plenty equipped to handle whatever may come their way.

Stitt said while other states struggled to find the correct way to combat COVID-19, Oklahoma attacked the virus the right way from the onset.

When the pandemic first began, the average hospital stay was between 10 and 14 days. That is now down to five and eight days.