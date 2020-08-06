Posted: Aug 06, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 3:26 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week for the alleged sexual assault of a minor female. James Barcus was charged with three felony counts in Washington County court including rape in the first degree, lewd acts with a child and forcible sodomy.

Court affidavits allege that a 12-year-old female reported incidents that involved her mother’s ex-boyfriend sexually assaulting her on several occasions. The victim claims that the incidents occurred when she was between the ages of four and ten years old. Barcus used to share a home with the victim. She came forward to report this for concern that Barcus may target her younger siblings.

Barcus agreed to a polygraph test and failed it. Bond was set at $100,000. Barcus is due back in court on August 14. The maximum punishment for 1st degree rape is life in prison without parole.