Posted: Aug 06, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A release date for, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” had not yet been released when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but many believed the film would be out sometime in 2021.

After struggling to find someone to bite at the high-budget film, Director Martin Scorsese and Apple Inc. finally came to terms on an agreement back in late May. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film to theaters. The film will be shot in Osage County, where filmmakers have auditioned for extras who are interested in being in the movie. The coronavirus has put a lot of things on hold, but Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash says producers plan to move forward with the film when possible.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a movie based off of the best-selling book by David Grann about the murders of Native Americans in the 1920s.