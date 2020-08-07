Posted: Aug 07, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 11:37 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a motorcycle theft that occurred on Wednesday morning.

A video posted on the BPD’s Facebook page shows the suspect walking through a Bartlesville resident’s yard to the motorcycle. The suspect was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and sandals.

You can find the video the Bartlesville Police Department shared on Friday morning here.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, you can call the BPD’s non-emergency line at 918.338.4001. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 918.336.2583.